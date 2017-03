Front page news. Important yes. All very important to our county. But come on! WE had a STATE wrestling Champ! Not front page news? Really? A very SMALL pic on B3! Really? Rappahannock County Schools have excelled this year in sports and still get “section 2” page news? What entitles a FRONT PAGE news story on our county’s youth athletes who give it all they have to represent our county on the state level? Geez!

Hazel Zinn-Day

Woodville