Lurking in the night

Courtesy image

This healthy — and handsome — coyote was captured one recent night by a wildlife camera on Route 647 Crest Hill Road, just outside Flint Hill. Found statewide, coyotes are relative newcomers to the Commonwealth, according to the Virginia Department of Game & Inland Fisheries. Native to the plains of the Midwest, coyotes eventually arrived in the mountains of Virginia during the late 1970s following a well-documented eastward expansion. Believe it or not, they are now firmly established in every county of the state.