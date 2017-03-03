Washington column for March 2

5 (more) Stars!

The Inn at Little Washington earns 5 Stars for 27 consecutive years, reads the press release from Rachel Hayden, the Inn’s director of public relations.

Photo by Julian Eckhardt

Forbes Media announced that the Inn at Little Washington has earned the prestigious Five Star Award, making it the longest running Five Star restaurant in the world. The Inn is part of an elite group of 62 other Fire Star restaurants in 42 countries.

The Inn at Little Washington has two Michelin Stars and was awarded two Five Star Awards by the 2017 Forbes Travel Guide and the restaurant is the longest-tenured AAA Five Star-rated restaurant in the world. It also received the 2016 Wine Spectator Grand Award for the 18th consecutive year; and it earned The Washington Post’s Dining Guide’s highest rating of four stars. The Inn is a proud member of the prestigious international hotel association Relais & Chateaux.

Congratulations, Patrick! A job well done.

Also, the Inn has had such a wonderful response to their Friends and Neighbors discount dinners — which returned by popular demand — that it is extending its local discount through March. 30. The seven-course tasting menu (normally $218 per person) will be offered at $158 per person (excluding tax, gratuity and beverage).

The “Friends and Neighbors” program is open to residents of Rappahannock, Fauquier, Culpeper and Warren Counties on Sunday through Thursday. Proof of residency is required. Let them know when making your reservation if you wish to take part in the “Friends and Neighbors” program. To make reservations call 540-675-3800.

Welcoming Kay Beatty

Kay S. Beatty, a registered dietitian nutritionist, has joined the team at Mountainside Physical Therapy. Kay specializes in weight management and general wellness, but sees clients with a variety of nutritional concerns. Kay lived in Rappahannock County for six years, where she was a correspondent with the Rappahannock News. She’s happy to be working in Rappahannock again and is looking forward to helping residents live healthier lives. To learn more about her practice and philosophy, go to her website, www.healthyweightoptionsllc.com. To make an appointment, call Mountainside Physical Therapy at 540-987-9390.

Bus pull

Want to test your strength? Build some team chemistry amongst your organization? On May 20, at 11 a.m., there will be the first annual bus pull, sponsored by the Relay For Life of Rappahannock County, in partnership with the Rappahannock County Public Schools.

Get up to 9 of your closest and strongest friends (groups of 10, max) to participate in the first annual bus pull to benefit the Relay For Life of Rappahannock County. Take pledges for the total distance (inches/feet) your team can pull the bus. Registration is $5 per person. You can sign up at www.Relay.org/RappVA. All bus pull participants are asked to sign a liability waiver. For the rules of the bus pull you can call Chris Ubben at 540-683-9102 or Phyllis Grogg at 540-364-2640.

Finally, the group that pulls the bus the furthest will be awarded a trophy and named the 2017 Rappahannock County Bus Pull Champions.

Used book sale

The Rappahannock Historical Society is having a used book sale this coming Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11a.m to 5 p.m. Subjects include history, hunting, fishing, coffee table books, art and novels. Stop by 328 Gay Street in Washington to view all these amazing books.

Clocks forward

Setting our clocks forward this year is a little later than usual — Saturday night, March 12. Moving clocks an hour ahead will give everyone time to enjoy more of those sunny spring and summer evenings.

Curious of Rapp at Home?

The Rapp at Home board meets the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 1 p.m., in the extension office conference room above Tula’s, 311 Gay St., Washington. Meetings are open to the public. For more information, email info@rappathome.org or call 540-937-HOME (4663).

Remember in prayer

Let’s remember Pete Cave, Warren Foster, Lillie Corbin, and Ruby Dwyer in our prayers each day. They have been under the weather.

Birthday wishes

Birthday wishes go out to Sam Snead, who will celebrate his big day on Monday, March 13.

Also wishes for the month of March go out to Kerry McCaslin, daughter of Rappahannock News editor John McCaslin, who was born on March 16; my grandson, Jackson Brady Carter Clatterbuck, who will celebrate his special day on Wednesday, March 22; Ivy Racer and Charmaine Lee, on March 24; and Frances Foster, who will celebrate her special day on March 28.

Also wishes go out to my daughter, Christie Kay Estep, who will celebrate her special day on Thursday, March 30.

Have a wonderful week!