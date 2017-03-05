Coffee and conversation

Photo by John McCaslin

There was spirited discussion of key issues impacting Rappahannock County — and how they are reported by the Rappahannock News — at last week’s Fourth Estate Friday, a breakfast gathering hosted by this newspaper on the last Friday of every month. At the end of the meeting, held at the Country Cafe in Washington, attendees heard a campaign pitch from Will King (center), a Virginia House of Delegates’ Green Party candidate in Rappahannock’s 18th District. The next Fourth Estate Friday will be held March 31st at a location to be announced.