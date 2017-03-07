PATH, partners, launch community health needs assessment

The PATH Foundation, Fauquier Health and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District are working to develop an action plan to better health for Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper Counties. Part of this process includes the identification of our community’s significant health needs and priorities through a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA).

In the coming weeks, research will be conducted through online and phone surveys, as well as focus groups with community health leaders, to assess opinions on our area’s significant health needs. Topics will include a broad spectrum of health issues in our community such as substance abuse, healthcare access, lifestyle, quality of life, distance to groceries, chronic disease and other health conditions.

All residents are encouraged to participate in the online survey. Visit www.pathforyou.org/survey. The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete.

On Thursday, April 6, a Community Health Town Hall will be held in the Fauquier Hospital Sycamore Room to share the results of the CHNA survey and focus group research and to invite discussion surrounding the issues identified as the highest priorities for Fauquier and Rappahannock Counties, as well as the surrounding areas.

“Our hope is that our findings will not only affirm our previous work and show improvements in some areas, but that it will also help modify the direction we need to take in our strategic plan,” said Christy Connolly, PATH Foundation President and CEO.

Support will be provided by research firm Stratasan to collect, quantify and interpret data available from local, state and federal public health organizations and to ensure confidentiality and impartiality.

“What we learn from this CHNA is essential to understanding where we’ve been and where we’re going with the health needs of the area.It’s important to tracking trends and understanding what the providers see in their practices as well as what community members see,” said Chad Melton, Fauquier Health CEO.

The comprehensive assessment and action plan to better health should be finalized by June 30, 2017. A final report of the results, which will incorporate the Town Hall discussion, will be shared with the community.