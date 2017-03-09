Courthouse Row for March 9

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Mar. 1-2:
Hampton
High Thicket, LLC to Erwin B. Opitz and Elizabeth A. Opitz, husband and wife, 114.0028 acres $1,100,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 39-32
Virginia Property Group II; LLC, to Thomas Booth Garrahan and Mary Monahan Garrahan, husband and wife, 72.3060acres, $250,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 30-20G
Piedmont
O’Bannon Properties LLC to Debra V. Fitzgerald, 1.9408 acres, $120,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 37-28
Building permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
Brian Kritz, Amissville, renewal, no cost
Pete and Terri Sload, Washington, garage with guest house, $150,000
Robin Kayser, Chester Gap, gas lines to space heater, $600
920 Fodderstack Road LLC, Flint Hill, electric service, $2000