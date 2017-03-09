Good night had by all

Dear citizens of Rappahannock County and surrounding area: Warmest thanks for attending and supporting the RappCats Fundraiser at Griffin Tavern on Friday, Feb. 17. Thanks to your generosity we raised essential funds that will enable us to rescue and care for additional stray, abandoned, injured, neglected, abused, and feral cats and kittens throughout Rappahannock. This is a true blessing as the need is great.

Many thanks to Ben Mason who provided the music for our fundraiser. Ben was fantastic and his music was enjoyed by all who attended. Our sincere thanks to Mayor John Sullivan and John McCaslin, editor of Rappahannock News, for serving as our celebrity bartenders. Both did an outstanding job. To Debbie Donehey, Lorraine Picot Gilb, and the staff of Griffin Tavern — thank you for making this possible and for all of your assistance.

We are so fortunate to live in such a wonderful place where the community rallies and supports important local causes. RappCats extends our heartfelt thanks to each one of you who made the RappCats Fundraiser such a success!

With our gratitude,

The Board of Directors of RappCats

