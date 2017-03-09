Meet Buddy, who lets rabbits be

Hi, I’m Buddy, or call me Bud for short. I’m a young beagle — 15 months old — looking for a home because I’ve failed in my first career as a member of a pack of beagles who chased rabbits for a living. If truth be known I thought it was all pretty stupid. Now I’m interested in being a full-time couch potato, a job I think I’ll be really good at. I’m a very nice kid, quite sociable and love everybody, whether two-legged, four-legged. I’m available any time you want to come by. Just ask for Mr. Love Ya.

This week, one of my canine colleagues was joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.