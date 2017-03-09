School news for March 9

Rapp kicks into spring; winter awards abound

As the early warm weather brings even earlier spring flowers, Rapp Spring sports also blossomed this week, with our Rapp school teams hosting their first early contests.

Spring sports

Varsity Girls Soccer will be hosting a scrimmage tonight, Thursday March 9, at 5 p.m. at Panther Stadium. Their opponent will be the Bulldogs from Luray High School and Coach Rich Hogan invites the community to come out and get a sneak peek at what promises to be an exciting season.

JV and Varsity boys soccer will take to the home pitch for the first time next Thursday, March 16, with the JV game beginning at 5:30 p.m.The varsity team will then return to Panther Stadium the following week on Wednesday, March 22, against conference foe Northumberland in a varsity only match that begins at 5:30 p.m. Varsity Coach Cecil Beeler and JV Coach Paul Paratore are looking forward to what they too hope will be successful seasons.

The home diamonds will be humming with activity the following week, with Varsity Softball hosting a game on Monday, March 20, at 7 p.m. and both softball and baseball hosting games on Wednesday, March 22, at 5:30 p.m. Baseball head coach Mike Atkins and his softball counterpart Jeff Atkins are working hard to field competitive teams, a work ethic matched thus far by their players and sure to bring positive results.

Last but not least, Coach Seth Wyatt’s Junior Panther girls’ soccer team will open their home season next Thursday, March 23, in a 4:30 p.m. match against Valley Middle School Conference opponent Fresta Valley. Come out to the Panther Stadium Pitch to cheer on our JP futballers!

Winter sports awards

Winter sports had their final wrap-up this past Monday night, March 6, at the Winter Sports Awards Celebration. Congratulations to all the awards winners, listed below, and to their parents, coaches and teammates, all of whom played a role in their success. And a big thank you to the Rapp Sports fans from the community who helped to fill the gym and cheer on our student athletes and their teams to their successes. We hope to see each and every one of you at our spring events!

JP Girls Basketball — MVP: Mirandah Jenkins; Coach’s Award: Kammie Brown

JV Girls Basketball — MVP: Carrington Wayland; Coach’s Award: Jenna Robey

Varsity Girls Basketball — Co-MVP: Kayla Robey; Co-MVP: Julia Estes

JP Boys Basketball — MVP: Grant Lillard; Coach’s Award: Luke Ellis

JV Boys Basketball — MVP: Chance Graves; Coach’s Award: Chad Ellis

Varsity Boys Basketball — Coach’s Award: Josh Racer; Coach’s Award: Justin Ramey

JP Wrestling — MVP: Ethan Leake; Coach’s Award: Taven Murrah

Varsity Wrestling — MVP: Johnny Beard; Coach’s Award: Sam Barnes

JP Cheer — Coach’s Award: Samantha Luthi

V Cheer — Coach’s Award: Kaitlynn Hitt

As always, all game and practice schedules can be found on the Rapp Athletic Website at rappahannockcountyhs.rschoolteams.com, where all the latest scores and schedules are updated as soon as possible by Athletic Director Brandon Burley. Go Rapp!!!

‘Superior’ band

The award winning RCHS Panther Band added yet another accolade to their collection last Saturday, March 4, at Skyline High School in Front Royal. Performing in the Virginia Band and Orchestra Directors Concert Band Assessment, the Panther Band earned the elusive top rating of Superior from all three stage judges as well as in the Sight Reading Room.

Band students performed three instrumental works on stage and then moved to the sight reading room where they were given seven minutes to prepare a piece of music they had not previously practiced or played. Allowed to clap, sing or count but not allowed to play their instruments, at the end of the seven minutes students then performed the work for the judges. This comprehensive assessment is thus designed to measure not only technical ability on the instruments but also the more intuitive ability to read music notes and translate them into audible sounds.

Band Director Jason Guira reports that band members were ecstatic with their rating and he himself was beaming with pride and joy by day’s end. The Rapp community is invited to hear the award winning Panther Band at the upcoming Coffee House on March 24. To be held in the old gym at the elementary school, the evening will include not only performances by the Panther Band but also from local favorites including Ace Strings, Miranda Hope, Nether Hot Club and the RCHS Jazz Band. Food will be served, this year’s event features a pasta dinner, and Endless Coffee will also be available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. so mark your calendar now for a fun filled musical evening.

— Jimmy Swindler

Wakefield Country Day School

On Saturday, March 4, Wakefield Country Day School hosted eleven teams from around the Commonwealth for the Virginia History Bee and Bowl State Championships. Individual history buffs also competed in the History Bee tournament as well as the US Geography Olympiad qualifying test. WCDS team members Owen Youngquist, Merriam Abboud, and Lauren Cheetham were led by coach Jeff Day, WCDS History and Government teacher.

Varsity boys basketball

The Owls hosted Legacy Christian Academy on Feb. 27. The team got out to a fast start and led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter. The teams played evenly in the second quarter but the Owls held the Saints to just five points in the third quarter to lead 38-25 entering the final quarter. The Saints made a run at the end of the game, but the Owls held on for a 48-41 win. Chris O’Heir led all scorers with 21 points. Connor Glennon had a monster night with a double-double pulling down a team and season high 20 rebounds and scoring 15 points. Kevin He hit two three point shots for six points and he added five rebounds. Gage Landis had a team high five assists and added two points. Nick Leskovec added four points.

The Owls hosted the Saint John’s Saints on Feb. 23. The Saints controlled the game with their transition game and man-to-man defense. The Saints held the Owls to their lowest point total of the season. The Saints had a 14-7 lead entering the second quarter and outscored the boys 39-17 in the middle quarters on their way to a 66-29 victory. Connor Glennon led the team with 10 rebounds and added eight points. Chris O’Heir led the boys with 14 points, adding six rebounds and three steals. Gage Landis grabbed five rebounds and scored three points. Kevin He also scored three points. Ben Kelsey made one foul shot. Our final record was 8-8 overall, and the boys finished the month of February with a 6-2 record. Congratulations to the team, Coach Costello and Coach Dick for a good season. Seniors Justin Hu, Gage Landis, Nick Leskovec, and John Peng will be missed.

Varsity girls basketball

The Lady Owls hosted the Saint John’s Saints on Feb. 28. The game was very even for most of the first quarter, and the Saints led 18-10 at the half. The Saints got hot from behind the three-point line in the second half and outscored the girls 19-6 in the third quarter on their way to a 51-21 victory. Tatumn Vaught led the girls with 8 points. Josephine Burns, Agatha Chen, and Jill Chiu each scored three points. Lucy Clark and Anna Schuster also made a basket in the game. Our final record was 2-11 overall. Congratulations to the team and Coach O’Bryant for battling with a small roster and continuing to show improvement throughout the season. Seniors Merriam Abboud, Josephine Burns, and Tatumn Vaught will be sorely missed next year.

— Lisa Ramey