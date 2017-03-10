Big interest in broadband

Sandie Terry and Jean Plymale of Virginia’s Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) made a presentation on rural broadband to the Rappahannock County Broadband Committee and some 50 interested citizens on Tuesday at the Washington Fire Hall. The committee took action to work with the CIT to better understand its needs and infrastructure as well as to develop goals and identify potential private sector partners that can bolster broadband services in the county. Committee member and county Supervisor John Lesinski said “this is the first meeting of more to come.”
I think that there are more than 50 residents interested and wanting real broadband access. I was planning to attend but was held back because of work. The county is in real need of effective, fast and reasonably priced web access. The county is still at the level of many 3rd world regions.