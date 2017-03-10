Big interest in broadband

Photo by John McCaslin

Sandie Terry and Jean Plymale of Virginia’s Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) made a presentation on rural broadband to the Rappahannock County Broadband Committee and some 50 interested citizens on Tuesday at the Washington Fire Hall. The committee took action to work with the CIT to better understand its needs and infrastructure as well as to develop goals and identify potential private sector partners that can bolster broadband services in the county. Committee member and county Supervisor John Lesinski said “this is the first meeting of more to come.”