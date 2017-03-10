Washington column for March 9

Roller coaster ride

Looks like the month of March came in like a lamb Wednesday morning, but the afternoon was like a roaring lion, with heavy rain and high winds. Here lately the weather has been like a roller coaster ride, up and down. Some days spring weather and some days cold temperatures. I was hoping that spring was here for us, with the warm temperatures and the days getting some length to them and some of the flowers blooming.

Hold on tight for the ride and we have to wait and see what the month has in stored for us. Let’s hope that by the month’s end, it will go out like a lamb.

Ash Wednesday

Photo by Ruthie Windsor-Mann

Everyone seems to know all about Mardi Gras, also called Shrove Tuesday, or Fat Tuesday. It refers to events of the carnival celebrations, beginning on or after the Christian feasts of the Epiphany (Three Kings Day) and culminating on the day before Ash Wednesday. These are great celebrations, for some people, but we do not always remember their reason for being. They are the lead up to a quiet period of self examination called Lent, which begins with Ash Wednesday. Ashes are an ancient symbol of our basic human need for healing and hope. During Lent, we are invited to consider our need for healing and hope in preparation for the new life of Easter. The ashes are a reminder of that.

Ash Wednesday was March 1. In a gesture of ecumenism, openness and hope for healing, clergy of local churches from Catholic to Baptist, including Episcopal, Unitarian, and Methodist, offered ashes in the Washington town square. Different churches and beliefs came to receive ashes on their forehead.

Ecumenical Lenten services on March 8 at Washington Baptist Church included a delicious potluck dinner. This year’s theme, “Fruits of the Holy Spirit” will be hosted by various area churches through April 5: Washington Baptist, First Baptist, St. Peter Catholic Church, Reynolds Baptist, United Methodists and Trinity Episcopal. Each church will serve as host, providing the music and the speaker (and child care services will be provided). For more information, call 540-987-8137.

Soup & Soul series

Courtesy image

RAAC’s annual Soup & Soul series offers an opportunity to hear from local artists about their work and their creative process. The events are held in host homes in the county and include a potluck dinner along with soup provided by the hosts.

The 2017 Soup & Soul series features painter Ruthie Windsor-Mann on March 18. She is a veteran of RAAC’s annual Artists of Rappahannock Studio & Gallery Tour.

For Ruthie Windsor-Mann, it’s all about the light, and light is abundant in her studio and in her work in oil, watercolor, and pen & ink. Sometimes her buildings, landscapes, still lifes, bird nests, mountain scenes, and hay bales are created using just one medium, but lately she has been experimenting with all three disciplines in one painting.

This event is fully subscribed, but RAAC’s website provides a chance to place your name on the waitlist. They are often able to accommodate folks from the waitlist as they get closer to the event.

Ham/Oyster dinner

Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue’s Annual Spring All You Can Eat Ham and Oyster Dinner will be held on Saturday, March 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Come out and enjoy fried oysters, oyster stew, raw oysters, country ham, Virginia baked ham, numerous sides and desserts. Adults/kids 11 and older $25, kids ages 4-10 $10. For more information call 540-675-3615 and speak with one of their members.

Reception with artists

Gay Street Gallery’s (337 Gay Street, Washington) new exhibition opens on Saturday, March 25, with paintings by Matt Klos and Kevin H. Adams, and wooden bowls by Frederick Williamson.

Courtesy images

Matt Klos, who lives and works in Sparrow Point, Md., has created a series of paintings he calls “Vessels” — compositions formed from the leftovers of what was once a vibrant homeowner’s workshop in the building that is now his studio. The softly revealing interiors ask whether we can see the connection between Depression-era objects and our current times.

Frederick Williamson’s striking wooden bowls are made from sections of fallen trees, most from within a 30-mile radius of his home in Crozet, Va. He has been a woodworker since 1971 and his creations have been displayed in galleries in and around Virginia. This is the first exhibition of his work in Rappahannock County.

Resident artist Kevin H. Adams presents new work from Virginia, Cape Cod and some of his other favorite places, including paintings that had been on loan to the U.S. State Department during the Obama Administration.

Beverages and refreshments will be served during the reception from 4 to 7 p.m.

Birthday wishes

A wonderful lady will be celebrating her 80th birthday this weekend with her children and their spouses at their lovely Washington home.

Beverly Sullivan is an amazing person, always smiling whenever I see her. Her birthday is on Sunday, March 12. Happy Birthday Beverly!

Revival services

Gid Brown Bible Baptist Church holds six evenings (April 2-7) of revival services at 7:30 p.m. The guest speaker is Evangelist Dale Vance from West Virginia. There will be special singing and nursery provided each night. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, call 540-937-4944.

Godspeed ‘Apple Man’

Sympathy goes out to the family of Lester William Deal, 88, who passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

Mr. Deal was best known throughout the county and surrounding areas as the “Apple Man”, selling apples and peaches at the farmer’s market daily. He had a stand set up across the street from the Sperryville Corner Store. I can remember my father selling apples and peaches to Mr. Deal for his stand. Believe me that was many many moons ago, as the old timers used to say. Mr. Deal was a man of honor.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, March 7, at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel in Culpeper, with Pastor Doug Farmer and Rev. Jon Heddleston officiating. Interment followed in Etlan Cemetery.

Have a great weekend!