Huntly family gets Habitat home

By Rebecca Frye

Special to the Rappahannock News

Fauquier Habitat for Humanity says construction on Jason and Erin Haley’s Habitat home in Huntly will resume in April.

“We are truly excited that we will soon be able to give this project our undivided attention. The support of the community has been amazing to date and I expect it will only get better as we come together to get the Haley’s into their new home,” said Paul Linz, executive director.

Last summer, construction manager Tony Toth worked with contractors and a few energetic and dedicated Rappahannock volunteers to complete the demolition of the existing lot structures, excavate for the house and driveway, and build the foundation, complete with interior slab, waterproofing, drain tile and backfilling.

Coming up against a hard deadline for their fall “Blitz Build” home project in Warrenton, Fauquier Habitat temporarily stopped construction on the Haley’s home.

“We apologize for the delay,” said Toth, “but spring is a beautiful time of year to build a new home. We are looking forward to working steadily with local volunteers so we can hand the key over to Jason and Erin by July.”

Funding for the Haley’s home is nearly complete at 86 percent due to the generosity and support of the Rappahannock community. Donations can be made through the Fauquier Habitat website fauquierhabitat.org or by check to Fauquier Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 3189, Warrenton, VA.

Anyone at least 16 years of age who is interested in helping on the build site may complete a volunteer application via the website. No experience is necessary.