Former deputy pleads not guilty

Former Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Matthew McCormack of Amissville has issued a plea of not guilty surrounding the alleged felony sexual assault of a child younger than 13.

The plea was entered on Friday by McCormack’s attorney, Amy Harper, in the circuit court for Orange County, where the alleged molestation took place on Dec. 15. The 26-year-old deputy was indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 23 following an investigation by the Virginia State Police and was arrested the same day without incident.

McCormack, who remains free on bail, has been ordered to live with his parents awaiting a jury trial that was set for Sept. 21 and 22.

Previously a deputy sheriff in Culpeper County, McCormack already had a criminal record when he was hired by the Rappahannock sheriff’s office. In June 2014 he was placed on two years’ probation by a Culpeper judge after he was charged with physical assault of a family member.

He was hired in Rappahannock County after his probation ended last June and fired upon his indictment in January.