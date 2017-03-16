Courthouse Row for March 16

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office March 3-6:

Hampton

Eddie Lee Frazier and Mary Ann Frazier, husband and wife, to Jeffrey P. Burke Jr., and Sandra D. Burke, husband and wife, 2.502 acres, $140,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 18-60

Frances A. Foster to Anthony E. Berry, 1.1739 acres, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 20-22

Piedmont

Brian Wallace Anderson and Eileen Anderson Fitzsimmons to Steven Burks and Johanna Burks, 7.32 acres, $150,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 26-8A

Stonewall

Leslie D. Samuel and Ruth S. Samuel to Nicholas S. Bustle and Lauren N. Coffey, 33.0 acres, $360,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-52A

Village of Flint Hill

Peter E. Salvano and Catherine Salvano, husband and wife to Lois A/ Jeffrey, 0.8144 acres, $398,900.00, deed bargain sale, tax map 13-58A

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Avon Hall LLC, Washington, add bathroom, $10,000

Mark Pruntel, Flint Hill, renewal, no cost

920 Fodderstack Rd. LLC, Flint Hill, renovation, $75,000

Phyllis Frazier, Boston, dwelling (family apartment) $13,000

Inn at LW LLC, Washington, interior remodel, $125,000

Andrew Ruth, Flint Hill, add bathroom, $15,000

James Halpern, Sperryville, inground pool, $80,000

Brian Donegan, Castleton, add pantry, $7,000

Charles K. Ramey, Woodville, accessory building, $10,000

Stephen and Chris Tirpak, Amissville, renewal, no cost

William Lloyd, Sperryville, renewal, no cost

Joseph Galeone, Castleton, shed, $13,500