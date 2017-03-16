If you own a business in Rappahannock and have not attended a Business Link Networking Social, it is not too late! Headmasters Pub in Sperryville hosted the most recent Biz Link Networking Social for Businesses of Rappahannock, thanks to the generosity of Cliff Miller and Erin Platt. Wine was provided for the occasion by co-host Little Washington Winery (Carl and Donna Henrickson). Fifty-eight business professionals from Rappahannock gathered to promote who they are, where they are located, and what they do!

We are also grateful to the following sponsors who helped to underwrite, or otherwise support the event: Bel Faccine Esthetics (Christina Brown), The Film Festival at Little Washington (Theresa Wood), Golden Retreat for K-9s (Donna McConn), Harmony in Nature (Joyce Harmon), Little Washington Wellness and Spa (Jackie Meuse and Cierra Pennington), Hill House Nursery (Janet Davis and Rob Devening), and Yellow Brick Road Home Maintenance (Ron Makela).

A highlight for many was the “discovery” of Headmasters new gift shop adjacent to the restaurant. Well worth a visit!

James Shaw, founder of Shaw’s Service Center in Sperryville 24 years ago, retired in January 2017. It was our pleasure to recognize and congratulate him for his contributions to the Rappahannock County business community. A plaque created in his honor will be presented to him at a later date.

Congratulations also to Tracy’s Temp’n (Tracy Eisenmann) for winning a free sponsorship for the May event.

All county businesses are encouraged to join Businesses of Rappahannock as we strive to fulfill our mission to “Promote, Advocate, Educate and Appreciate”, as related to our business community and the character of Rappahannock.

If you are not a member, please visit www.rappahannock.com and click on Join Biz Rapp at the bottom of the page. EVERY member of Biz Rapp is entitled to a free listing on the website!

Sponsors and hosts make these events possible. If you are interested in supporting these networking opportunities in the future, please contact any member of our Biz Link committee, or call 540-454-0547.

Looking forward to seeing you in May!

Jan Makela

Chair

Donna McConn, Kim Nelson, Bill Pragluski, Theresa Wood, Cheri Woodard

Committee