School news for March 16

Panther to Hornet

As the Rappahannock County Public Schools sports programs make the transition from winter to spring, a brief weather-induced hiatus in the spring practice schedule allowed time for a celebration of one of our own who will be taking her athletic talents on to the next level.

Courtesy photo

On Monday, March 13, RCHS Senior and three-sport standout Kayla Robey recently affixed her signature to a Celebratory Signing Form with Shenandoah University, intending to participate in women’s volleyball at the Division III Collegiate level next fall. Following in the footsteps of a select few Rapp alumni who have continued their athletic careers at the next level, Kayla plans to attend Shenandoah University next fall to pursue a nursing degree and play Women’s Volleyball for the Hornets.

Kayla has amassed many athletic awards and accolades over her RCHS Varsity career, with the spring 2017 season still to be finished. Recognition for her athletic prowess has come from her Rapp coaches, in the form of end of season MVP and Coaches’ Awards trophies, and also from coaches of her interscholastic opponents, in the form of postseason selection for all-district, all-conference, and all-region teams. Additionally Kayla has consistently maintained an honor roll eligible grade point average and has devoted many, many hours to community service here in Rappahannock County. And in that mix of a seemingly full schedule, she has also managed to pursue outside interests such as equestrianism, adding many ribbons to her burgeoning trophy collection.

As a Division III Collegiate Athlete, Kayla will be expected to dedicate herself to achieving her full potential while managing a busy schedule and keeping up with classwork along with the rest of the student body. The Division III experience is a unique one, with D-III colleges providing small class sizes, the ability to participate in multiple sports and an emphasis on participating in activities outside of the classroom; all of which combine to create an environment that encourages student athletes to develop into well-rounded adults.

Within the Hornet’s volleyball program, Kayla will be dedicating herself to a challenging, competitive environment, constantly working towards reaching her maximum potential within the team concept. She will be expected to uphold the highest standards of character and sportsmanship as outlined by the ideals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, of which Shenandoah University is a member.

Given Kayla’s accomplishments both in and out of the playing venues while a student at Rapp, there is little doubt she will segue her high school accomplishments into a successful and rewarding collegiate career. While the collegiate playing field will be broader and deeper, the challenges will be somewhat the same, and the hope is that the lessons she so aptly learned as a Panther will serve her well in her new career as a Hornet.

Congratulations to Senior Kayla Robey, RCHS Class of 2017 and future student athlete at Shenandoah University.

— Jimmy Swindler

All 17 WCDS seniors college bound

In assembly last week, Marsha Dowell, the Wakefield Country Day School college advisor, announced that all seventeen seniors have been accepted to college — the tradition of 100 percent acceptance continues unbroken.

Courtesy photo

Also, kindergarten students performed the “Pledge of Allegiance” in American Sign Language before reciting William Wordsworth’s poem, “March”; and school librarian April Heddleston handed out certificates to Ruthie McMahon, Peter McMahon, and Hannah Burak, the winners of the annual bookmark contest.

On Friday, March 10, athletic director Mike Costello presided over the Winter Athletic Awards Ceremony in the Leonard M. Cowherd Auditorium. It was a special event, including a few tears. Mr. Costello and Mrs. Lindstrom recognized senior athletes and their parents, and coaches praised each student, summarizing the high points of the season.

“Success came in many forms this season,” Costello told the audience. “But it did not come without tremendous work and dedication on the part of student-athletes, coaches, staff, and administration or without parent participation.”

Congratulations to all, and GO OWLS!

Middle School Girls Basketball

Most Valuable Player: Anika Pruntel

Co–Coach’s Award: Emma O’Neill and Beverly Eborn

Middle School Boys Basketball:

Most Valuable Player: John Mullins

Most Improved Player: River Robinson

Coach’s Award: Owen Schuster

Varsity Girls Basketball:

Most Valuable Player: Tatumn Vaught

Most Improved Player: Elizabeth Burns

Coach’s Award: Anna Schuster

Varsity Boys Basketball:

Most Valuable Player: Chris O’Heir

Most Improved Player: Gage Landis

Co-Coach’s Award: Kevin He and Jeremy Kwolek

Varsity Swimming:

Most Valuable Swimmer: Lucas DuMez

Most Improved Swimmer: Kathryn Phillippe

Coach’s Award: Bridgette Larsen

— Lisa Ramey