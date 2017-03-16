The Rapp for March 16

Tiny taste of winter

Courtesy photo

From Scrabble to Chester Gap and every place in between the main topic of conversation at the start of this work week centered around how much rare March snow Mother Nature would dump on Rappahannock County.

In bright sunshine and near 50-degree temperatures Monday afternoon, some of the grounds staff of the Inn at Little Washington were being provided instructions on how to operate a shiny orange snow blower that had just been delivered — even as the Inn’s beautifully manicured gardens showed off an array of colorful flowers normally not seen until April.

Yes, every living thing — plant to human — is confused by this year’s crazy weather.

After the winter season’s first significant “snowstorm” finally did arrive late Monday into Tuesday morning the villages of Rappahannock measured anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of the white stuff — not nearly as deep as weather forecasters predicted.

But it was enough to close schools for once — and give county employees a half-day off.

A date with your supervisor

No plans Monday evening? Don’t care to stay out late? Not in the mood to dress up?

Then the Rappahannock County government has the perfect date for you.

Four of the five Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will be holding a public forum at 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, in the Castleton Volunteer Fire Hall.

“The meeting will end no later than 8:30 p.m.,” the county’s invitation reads (apparently one of the supervisors will carry a stopwatch). “Each person will have the opportunity to ask questions and comment for approximately 3 to 5 minutes each . . . The event is casual dress.”

The supervisors attending are vice chair Chris Parrish, Ron Frazier, Mike Biniek and John Lesinski. All citizens are invited to attend.

“This will be a public forum where you can speak regarding issues that are important to you and receive feedback from a board member,” says the invitation. “The attendance and participation at this meeting will determine frequency of future meetings.”

‘After-Prom’ planning

Kim McKiernan, president of the Rappahannock chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) announced that the date of regular MADD meetings has been changed. From now on, meetings will be held the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Library.

The next meeting, scheduled for March 20, will be to plan activities for this year’s After-Prom event. After-Prom is a safe, fun, substance-free party for teens held at Rappahannock High School from 9 pm the night of prom (April 8 this year) to 4:30 am the next morning.

Joy Richardson, high school art teacher and facility sponsor for SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions), plans and organizes this annual event, along with other teachers, parents, and community members. This is the second year MADD has participated and the second year that Kerrie Mullany and Candace Clough, teachers at the studio school at Mullany Arts in Flint Hill, will be on hand to instruct teens on making an art project or keepsake based on the prom’s theme of pirates.

Kim invites the entire community to attend the March 20 meeting and help plan MADD’s contribution to the After-Prom.