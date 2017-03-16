Union of bankers and community

Photos by John McCaslin

Local Union Bank & Trust officials Mike Leake (far left) and Jason Brady (far right) welcome the Virginia bank’s new president John C. Asbury to the Rappahannock Cellars Barrel Room last Thursday, where he was introduced to many Rappahannock County community leaders. Asbury (second from left), is a native of Radford, Va., and most recently served as president and CEO of the First National Bank of Santa Fe. He replaces Billy Beale (to his left), who has served as president of Union Bank since 1991.