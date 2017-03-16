Washington Column for March 16

St Patrick’s Day

St Patrick’s Day is Friday, March 17. Many people go out of their way to celebrate. Just what does St. Patrick’s Day mean? According to one website: “St Patrick’s Day is a global celebration of Irish culture on or around March 17. It particularly remembers St Patrick, one of Ireland’s patron saints, who ministered Christianity in Ireland during the fifth century.”

The Country Cafe here in Washington will be having St. Patrick’s Irish-inspired food — corned beef, cabbage and potatoes — on Friday. I hear through the grapevine that it’s delicious. I hope that everyone will wear green and that you don’t get pinched by the leprechauns.

Scouting Breakfast

Photo by Roger B. Pierson Jr.

The Annual Friends of Scouting Breakfast was held at the Washington Baptist Church last Saturday morning, March 11.

Walter Nicklin, publisher emeritus of the Rappahannock News, spoke of his experiences living in the Virginia Piedmont, our natural surroundings and his early life as a Boy Scout.

Troop 36 and 316 Scouts prepared breakfast for some of those supporting Boy Scouting in the Shenandoah Area Council.

WBC news

A reminder for everyone of the community that the Lenten dinners that started last Wednesday will go on every Wednesday for the next 4 weeks leading up to Easter at the Washington Baptist Church.

Also the men at the Washington Baptist Church have a breakfast called Men’s breakfast on the 2nd Sunday of every month at the church fellowship hall at 9 a.m. All men of the community are invited and encouraged to come. Their next breakfast is April 9, which is Palm Sunday.

St. Peter’s Catholic Mission

St. Peter’s Catholic Mission is having a weekly discussions/sharing of St. Augustine each Monday morning from 9:15 to 10:15, open to the whole community. Anyone who would like to have the text emailed to them for Monday the 20th can email Fr. Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com and he will send it to you.

Many thanks

Photo by Lisa Pendleton

Executive director Fred Catlin and the entire CCLC wishes to express their thanks to Angela Snyder and La Cafamore, Nancy Raines, and Gary Aichele for the benefit concert performed by La Cafamore Sunday at the Little Washington Theatre on Gay Street. La Cafamore is a trio of classical musicians, consisting of a pianist, violist, and violinist, who performed classical works by Mendelssohn, Shostakovich, and others to a happy crowd on Sunday. Thanks to the generosity of the attendees and others, CCLC raised almost $1,000 for scholarships and programming. The theme of the music was on works that were used as movie themes (in honor of the Oscars later that evening), and everyone enjoyed the music immensely.

Rehearsing

The RAAC Community Theatre is rehearsing a May production of Arcadia, by Tom Stoppard, directed by Mike Mahoney and featuring many familiar local actors. Arcadia is considered one of Stoppard’s finest plays. Mike says on Sunday, March 19, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the full run through rehearsal will be open to the public. If you’d like to see how a play is put together, drop by and watch. At the RAAC Theatre, 310 Gay St., Washington, 1p.m. to 5 p.m. Performances are scheduled for May 5, 6, and 7. For more information go to www.raac.org.

Mardi Gras dinner

Rappahannock County Relay for Life is celebrating Mardi Gras Style with a Ham and Turkey dinner on April 8 at 5 p.m. Come out and honor the cancer survivors at the Washington Volunteer Fire Department. Menu will be ham and turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy stuffing, green beans, corn, sweet potatoes, garden salad, and desserts. Cost $8 per person, children under 6 eat free. All survivors will eat for free. There will be entertainment and guest speakers. Hope to see you there.

Sympathy

Rappahannock County lost another good friend.

Sympathy goes out to the family of Danny Ray Baldwin, 67, who passed away on Wednesday, March 8. He was a good person. For those who knew Danny Ray, they lost a true honest friend.

A funeral service will be held today (Thursday, March 16), at 2 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Rev. Jon Heddleston and Rev. John Burke officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.

Have a wonderful week!