School budget hearing moved to Tuesday

Due to snow, the Rappahannock County School Board postponed its regularly scheduled March 14 monthly meeting — which was to include a public hearing on the 2017-2018 school budget — to 6 p.m. Tuesday (March 21) in the high school auditorium. (The board goes into closed session shortly after the meeting starts, and generally reopens to the public by 6:30 p.m.)

No information on the proposed $12.72 million budget could be found on the school division’s website; the agenda for the March 21 meeting, however, is available at boarddocs.com/vsba/rcpsva/Board.nsf/Public.