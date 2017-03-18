Sperryville firemen get a boost

The Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department is among 17 nonprofits in Rappahannock, Culpeper and Fauquier counties benefitting from the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation’s (NPCF) new Community Assistance Grant Program.

Of the $173,000 distributed, the Sperryville firehouse was awarded $15,000. Only the Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic received a larger amount of $25,000.

A public charity established in 2000, the NPCF strives to build philanthropic capital to enhance and preserve the quality of life in the four-county Piedmont region as well as strengthen the area’s nonprofits.

The PATH Foundation created the new assistance program, providing a $250,000 fund for emergent community needs defined as “immediate in nature” and to “address or alleviate hardship.”

“The partnership between the PATH Foundation and NPCF will provide countless opportunities for area nonprofits,” says Jane Bowling-Wilson, executive director of NPCF. “Funds were awarded through a grant evaluation process and for this first time it was extremely competitive. There were so many great proposals and needs which all reflect the hard and often unnoticed work that many of our nonprofits quietly accomplish in our communities.”

The dental clinic, for example, subsidizes dental care for low-income, uninsured children in Culpeper County.

“This award means that a greater number of children in Culpeper County will have their dental needs met at a rate that they can afford,” says Nicole Campbell, New Patient Coordinator. “Many of these children would have no dental care at all without the subsidized program.”

In addition, StreamSweepers was awarded $10,000 toward its river clean-up efforts. Now in its fifth year, the program has cleaned three rivers in the Rappahannock watershed in their entirety: the Rapidan (80 miles long), the Robinson (40 miles long), and the Hughes (14 miles long).

Here’s the complete list of the current recipients:

CASA Children Intervention Services, Inc., $5,000; Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co., Inc., $15,000; Community Touch, Inc., $13,500; People Helping People of Fauquier County, $15,000; Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic, $25,000; Sperryville Volunteer Fire Dept., $15,000; The Salvation Army, $10,000; Operation First Response, Inc., $10,000; Fauquier Community Action Committee/Head Start, $7,500; Fauquier FISHn, $15,000; Hospice Support of Fauquier County, $5,000; M.M.Pierce/LAMP Mobile, $3,000; Aging Together, $4,000; Fauquier Education Farm, $5,000; Culpeper Community Development Corp., $10,000; Bluemont Concert Series, $5,000; StreamSweepers, $10,000.

The Community Assistance Grant Program will open a second grant cycle in August 2017.