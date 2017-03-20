Grand jury indicts on destruction of property and heroin possession

A grand jury indicted two individuals on three charges in Rappahannock County Circuit Court last Monday (March 13). The indictments, known as “true bills,” were handed down for Brenda Estelle Jenkins, charged with two felony counts of intentional destruction of property; and Destiny Nicole Myers, charged with felony possession of schedule I or II drugs.

According to a written witness statement, Jenkins, 53, of Sperryville, was observed on January 24, 2017, in the parking lot of the Union Bank & Trust at 7 Bank Street in Washington striking parked cars with a skillet. By the time Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. M. C. Dodson arrived at the scene, Jenkins had left. Dodson states in his criminal complaint that the witness “heard a banging noise outside and looked out of the window and observed the accused striking employees’ vehicles with a black iron skillet.”

Dodson asked all the employees to check their vehicles. One had what looked to be a pan print on the rear of the vehicle. Another vehicle had sustained several dents. Damages to both vehicles were estimated to be over $1000 each.

Jenkins is out on a $2500 secured bond. Her case is continued until April 6.

After a routine traffic stop on August 30, 2016, in Amissville, RCSO Deputies Sgt. W.C. Ubben and R. McCormack discovered in the vehicle a plastic bag with a powdery substance. According to the criminal complaint, while talking with the vehicle’s driver and passengers, the deputies observed “a purse lying open … with a plastic bag sticking out of it that clearly had a white powdery residue within it.”

Myers, 18, of Brightwood, Va., told the officers that the purse was hers and gave permission to search it. Ubben and McCormack also found a scale. Testing by the Department of Forensic Science revealed that the residue was heroin. Myers was taken into custody and is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange. Her case was continued until April 17.

Earning a second chance at probation

In hopes of staying out of jail, Stafford resident William Douglas Smith, 26, charged with two counts of violating his probation, took to the stand to testify to his progress battling opioid addiction.

In 2015, Smith pleaded guilty to breaking and entering and petit larceny in connection with the theft of yard equipment from a Boston home in 2013. Both charges were amended down to misdemeanors from felonies. He was sentenced to 24 months in jail, all suspended, two years of supervised probation, and 80 hours of community service.

In December of 2016, after nearly a year and a half of being clean, Smith used drugs again, violating his probation.

Under questioning from Commonwealth’s Attorney Art Goff, Smith stated that he had gone through a series of emotional events that “affected me greatly.”

Before that time, in the year and a half of obeying the conditions of his probation, he testified to having gone through a 30-day inpatient rehab program at Edgehill Retreat Center in Winchester — which he paid for himself — followed by an after-care day program and several months in Oxford House, a drug-free group home.

He also obtained a business license and opened a mechanic shop in Winchester where he worked 50 or 60 hours a week.

Goff argued to the court that “when you know you’re on probation and willfully take drugs … there has to be some penance. I’m not asking for 24 months of jail time, but he has to have a taste of real life, a taste of jail time to see what could happen.”

In making his ruling, Judge Jeffrey W. Parker told Smith, “I’m going to accept what you say is true and give you another chance. I don’t usually disagree with Mr. Goff, but you’ve done a lot.”

He then imposed another year of supervised probation and ordered another 40 hours of community service, in addition to completing the drug programs Smith has begun, getting counseling, and attending AA and NA meetings.

“I hope it works out for you,” Parker told Smith.