Courthouse Row for March 23

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office March 7-16:

Hampton

Jeffrey Garfield Wise and Susan Batchelder Wise, husband and wife, to Rush River LLC, 17.6979 acres, $235,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 19-58C

Bryan Hathorn Berry, trustee of the Sidney B. Berry Revocable Living Trust to Rush River LLC, 72.2042 acres, 5.5107 acres, and 6.9804 acres, $583,500.00, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 19-55

Jackson

Linda Isaacs and Floyd Daniel Hitt, husband and wife, to Jesse Daniel Isaacs, parcel of land, no cost, deed of gift, tax map 41A-3

Wakefield

Daniel J. Plaine and Meredith A. Plaine, to Susan Plaine, 5.00 acres, no cost, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 12-2

Joseph Ray Claffy Jr., and Sue Dade Claffy, husband and wife, to Johnny Ray Pullen Jr., and Mary Amanda Pullen, 13.54 acres, $200,000 deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 12-50

Sandra Anne Wines to Eldridge Grigsby, parcels of land, $80,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 113-1-5-1

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

April Stickler, Huntly, generator, $5,000