Washington column for March 23

Ah, springtime!

What beautiful weather we had on Monday. The birds were chirping. They were as happy as I was for the warm weather. My spring flowers are peeking through the ground.

This season brings increasing daylight, warming temperatures and the rebirth of flora and fauna. Spring officially began on Monday, March 20. I encourage you to welcome spring by taking time out to enjoy Rappahannock County’s rich natural beauty. Although we still might be on a roller coaster ride some days, I can promise you that spring is well on its way.

Church identification help

Courtesy photos of the Rappahannock Historical Society

Dinner crowd

Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue had a busy evening this past Saturday when 160 hungry people showed up for its ham and oyster dinner fundraiser. According to one of their volunteer members, their dinner was a success.

Photo by Danny Huff

I was told that Debbie Knick made her famous pound cake and Hope Huff made a coconut cake and they both were raffled. Both cakes brought in a fair amount of money. I had heard through the grapevine that Debbie’s pound cake tastes so good. If Hope’s cake is anything like her famous cherry cobbler she bakes, I am sure her coconut cake is delicious as well.

The WVFR wants to thank everybody who came. All proceeds from the dinner are used to support the company’s operations.

Their next fundraiser is Saturday, April 15, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the Easter Bunny. Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue will be having their annual All You Can Eat Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at their station, with the Easter Egg Hunt to follow. Come enjoy all your favorites — scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, hashbrowns, and fried apples all prepared by your local fire and rescue volunteers with a little extra help from the Easter Bunny. Parents bring your cameras for those last minute photos with the Easter Bunny. Adults/kids 11 and older $8, Kids 10 and under are FREE. The Easter Egg Hunt is open to all children 12 and under and will follow the breakfast with each child receiving a fire hat with candy. Don’t forget your baskets and your cameras. For more information, call 540-675-3615 and speak with one of their volunteers.

Walker birthday celebration

Anna Clatterbuck and Mae Racer’s home was the gathering for James Walker’s birthday celebration, given by his wife Sheila on Sunday, March 19. About a dozen people came out to help James celebrate his special day. The table was spread with different dishes. After lunch, everyone enjoyed his birthday cake made by Cindy Gochenour. A delicious cake it was too. Everyone seem to have enjoyed the good lunch and the fellowship.

Spring shipments

It’s wedding gift season, so R. H. Ballard shop has a stack of new Italian handmade bowls from a recent large shipment of white Italian ceramic serving pieces. Each piece is hand formed in dark stoneware and applied with a white milky glaze. They also have unusual Turtle and Fish Serving Platters, too, from the same shipment. Be sure to stop in and check them out.

Coffee house fundraiser

A reminder that the RCHS Band’s annual coffee house is this Friday, March 24, featuring Bobby “G” & Friends, Ace Strings, Nethers Hot Club and more! It begins at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary school auditorium. They will be serving rotini pasta with red sauce, Panera bread, salad, and desserts! Raffles will be held throughout the evening. If you bring a nonperishable food item for the Food Pantry you receive a free raffle ticket! For reservations of 6 or more, please contact Theresa Caporuscio 540-270-6072 or stop by the Hair Gallery in Sperryville and see Kim Nelson.

Book Barn

Anne Nenninger and Sally Price are the new co-chairmen of the Book Barn. You’ll notice changes that will make it easier to find the book you want. They have a great selection of cookbooks. Stop by and meet the new co-chairmen and check out the book collection.

RappRecyclers cleanup

The RappRecyclers, the transition kids from the Rappahannock County High School under Mrs. Hogan and Mrs. White, are coming to the Senior Center today (March 23) help with property cleanup and make crafts alongside the seniors.

Birthday wishes

Birthday greetings go out to Debbie Flournoy of Harris Hollow. Debbie will be celebrating her special day on Monday, March 27. Happy birthday Debbie!

Meet your neighbors

On Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. come on out to meet your neighbors at the Blue State Bluegrass Brunch, at the Washington Fire Hall (10 Firehouse Lane, Washington). Their special guests include candidates for the Virginia House of Delegates: Tristan Shields and Michael Wolniewicz. Music by Smiggy. The price of admission, as always, is a smile and a handshake. For more information go to www.rappdems.org or call Ross O’Donoghue at 540-987-8019.

Enjoy the long warm days that are coming our way and have a wonderful weekend!