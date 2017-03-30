Courthouse Row for March 30

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office March 17-22:

Hampton

Jonas Robert Jenkins Jr., to George W. Lee and Marlina Jenkins, 1.325 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 20-24

Jackson

Edward A. Lawrence to Danny L. Stanley, 24.98 acres, $100,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 23-1-E

Rappahannock County

Jack Frazier and Ann C. Frazier, husband and wife, to Taugay Limited Liability Company, 18.786 acres, $189,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 60-1

Robert E. Lindquist to Maria Goebert, parcel of land, $625,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-32A

Gordon W. Frazier to John Boyer and Debbie Thomas Boyer, 4.4967 acres, $380,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 51-24A

Wakefield

Wayne M. Smoot and Shirley Smoot, husband and wife, to Kristin Lawton and Brian Peres, lot 3, 13.665, $105,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-49

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Kim Abraham, Washington, space heater, $420.99

Fred and Brenda Payne, Flint Hill, inground Pool, $32,000

Washington Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Ladies Auxiliary, Washington, accessory building, $90,000