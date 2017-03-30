RAWL Dogs: Daisy

Hey, y’all. My name is Daisy and I am one of the true American breeds of dogs, the black and tan coonhound. Did you know that George Washington owned four black and tans named Drunkard, Taster, Tipsy and Tipler – detect a theme there?! B&Ts make great pets and I am a prime example. I like to hang out – hopefully at a new home, yours maybe? I am a calming influence on other dogs and like kids as long as they don’t pile on. I’m 5 to 7 years old and have ears to die for.

Over the past three weeks, three of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Road, Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit www.rawldogs.org.