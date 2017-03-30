Weigh-in on Rapp health needs

Rappahannock County’s significant health needs — of which there are many — will be assessed at a PATH Foundation supported Community Health Town Hall next Thursday.

“We need to hear community voices to help understand community challenges,” writes Amy Petty, PATH’s director of communications, adding that the Town Hall will be held Thursday, April 6, from 8:30 a.m. (registration and a continental breakfast) until 11:30 a.m. in the Fauquier Hospital Sycamore Room (500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton)

The PATH Foundation, Fauquier Health and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District are currently conducting research for the 2017 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). The research will be used to develop an action plan to better health for Rappahannock, Culpeper and Fauquier counties by identifying the community’s significant health needs and priorities.

PATH is requesting RSVP’s by Friday, March 31, to Kay McClure — 540-680-4109 or kmcclure@pathforyou.org