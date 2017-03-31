Lions care

A resounding thank you to the Rappahannock Lions Club for bringing their Pediavision and hearing screening to the Child Care and Learning Center last Thursday, March 23rd.

The Pediavision machine is a small hand-held device that allows the Lions club member to very quickly examine the eyesight of little ones who are too young to read letters and numbers. It can diagnose seven different eye diseases, some of which can be more easily corrected in childhood. If the machine spots a possible problem, the parents are notified so they can take the child in for a follow up eye examination.

CCLC staff and families thank all the Lions Club members for being so thoughtful and kind. Positive experiences like this one builds confidence in how children develop feelings about good health care.

Lisa Pendleton

CCLC program director