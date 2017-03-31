Vinnie’s seeds

Following last week’s First Thursday Education Support Group profile [“The headwaters of Headwaters”, March 23], we especially acknowledge the work of Vinnie Lainson in creating an educational foundation that pre-dated Headwaters and FirstThursday.

While these two organizations were quite different, the seed-planting action provided energy for what followed. The concept was revived during the First Thursday era, with incorporation of the Rappahannock County Public Education Foundation (RCPEF), Headwaters. We hope readers, especially current parents, are inspired that an individual’s roll-up her-sleeves determination helped to spark so much constructive action.

With First Thursday just one story; please share others that highlight the vital importance of the education of this community’s youth. Please send your memories and ideas to: Judy DeSarno, Headwaters Co-Chair, at judydesarno@gmail.com.

Ellen Adams, Rosa Crocker, Jan Makela, Kathryn Treanor, Judy DeSarno

Rappahannock County