Washington Column for March 30

Historic Garden Week

By Beth DeBergh

For nearly a century, the Garden Club of Virginia has been committed to preserving the beauty of Virginia for all to enjoy. During Historic Garden Week, an 8-day statewide event at the height of spring bloom, visitors are welcomed to over 250 of Virginia’s most beautiful homes, gardens, and historic landmarks. Tour proceeds fund the restoration and preservation of more than 40 of Virginia’s historic public gardens, a research fellowship program, and a new partnership with the Virginia State Parks.

The Town of Washington which boasts being “the first Washington of them all,” is being featured on Historic Garden Week for the first time in its 84-year history on Saturday, April 29. The tour features four private homes with gardens, one manor home undergoing restoration, a church, and the gardens of The Inn at Little Washington. The tour properties will be filled with flower arrangements created by ladies from The Garden Club of Warren County, and members from local garden clubs and arrangers.

Tour homes are Jessamine Hill, The Meadows, Greenfield Inn, The Lodge at Rush River Springs, Avon Hall, and Trinity Church. Shuttles will be provided to accommodate guests up to The Lodge. Activities that day include a market offering a variety of local artisans and garden-related vendors in The Inn’s Parsonage Courtyard, a “From Flowers to Honey” presentation by beekeeper Keith Rowland to be held in The Inn’s Field of Dreams, an educational demonstration at Avon Hall by Bartlett Tree Experts, local Plein Air artists painting in the gardens, and a wine-tasting at Tula’s followed by the Plein Air Artists’ Silent Auction. Trinity Episcopal Church will be selling Haitian linens on behalf of 1000Jobs and Trinity’s mission work in Haiti during the Garden Tour?

Tickets for the wine tasting will be sold at Tula’s and at the tour headquarters. For comfort and safety, flat walking shoes are requested. Advanced tickets are available online at vagardenweek.org., locally at Tula’s Restaurant in town, from ticket chairman Cathy Bower, warrencounty@vagardenweek.org, or Tour Chairman Beth DeBergh, 540-675-326. Guidebooks are available at many shops and locations throughout Rappahannock County. The price of advanced tickets is $35 pp; $40 pp on tour day at the tour headquarters at Trinity Episcopal Church; and $15 pp per site at each location.

Let’s hope for beautiful weather that day. Get your ticket, come and spend the day in Little Washington.

Tea time

Rapp at Home members gathered at the home of John Bourgeois for an afternoon tea last Friday afternoon. Guests were treated to his extensive art collection, featuring many Rappahannock artists. After having a fill of tea and cookies, the group toured his composing studio, and heard stories about his career as director of the U.S. Marine Band. Members finished off the afternoon listening to a rehearsal of the Marine Band.

Donated rain boots

Child Care Learning Center (CCLC) was the recent recipient of 20 pairs of new neoprene rain boots donated by Bogs Footwear! The boots range from baby bogs to big kid sizes. At CCLC the children explore and play outside in all weather and good boots add to the fun. To supplement this generous donation, CCLC is seeking additional donations of lightly used rain boots (especially larger sizes for the older school-age children) if you know of anyone outgrowing his or her boots.

Birthday wishes

Belated birthday wishes go out to a dear friend of mine, Ray Gooch, who celebrated his big day last Thursday, March 23. Happy belated birthday, Ray!

Birthday wishes go out to Austin Huff and Mary Bailey of Washington. The will celebrate their special day on Sunday, April 2. Andrew Burke celebrates his day on Tuesday, April 4. Birthday wishes go to a special friend of mine, Lois Alther, who will be celebrating her day on Thursday, April 6. Also wishes go out to Ellen Mustoe who will celebrate her day on Sunday, April 9. Clyde Pullen will celebrate his special day on Tuesday, April 12. Wishes go out to my granddaughter, Alexandra Fox, who will be having her big day on Easter Sunday, April 16.

Deadline for taxes

At some point every spring, we remember that it’s tax season and many of us begin to panic trying to get all the papers together we need. Some years it can be shifty. Yes, it’s supposed to be April 15 — unless something interferes with that timing. For this year April 15 falls on a weekend, so the deadline is moved to the next business day. Thus, the final day is April 18. You have until October 16 if you file a request for an extension on or before that date.

April Fools’ Day

Saturday, April 1, is April Fools’ Day! The day to pull jokes on your friends. According to ‘Wikipedia”: April Fools’ Day (sometimes called All Fools’ Day) is celebrated every year on April 1 by playing practical jokes and spreading hoaxes. The jokes and their victims are called April fools. People playing April Fool jokes expose their prank by shouting April Fool. Some newspapers, magazines, and other published media report fake stories, which are usually explained the next day or below the news section in small letters. Although popular since the 19th century, the day is not a public holiday in any country. So be careful everyone, you just might get practical jokes pulled on you.

Revival services

Gid Brown Bible Baptist Church holds six evenings (April 2-7) of revival services at 7:30 p.m. The guest speaker is Evangelist Dale Vance from West Virginia. There will be special singing and nursery provided each night. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, call 540-937-4944.

Mission trip

Ellen Mustoe is gearing up with a team from Hamilton Baptist Church for their trip to Eagle Butte, S.D. from June 16 to June 25. The purpose of the trip is to share the love of Jesus through word, activities, and actions, and to assist and encourage the First Baptist Church there as it grows and matures and reaches out to others in Eagle Butte and beyond.

Ellen will be teaching Vacation Bible School, helping with cooking and other activities. Let’s keep Ellen in our prayers for her safety too and back from South Dakota.

Sympathy

Sympathy goes out to my daughter-in-law, Amber Clatterbuck, on the death of her grandmother, Ezell Shifflett, who passed away on Saturday, March 25, at Lynn Care Center, Front Royal. Everyone called her grandma, as she was a grandma to everyone she came into contact with. She loved her grandchildren so much she would do anything for them. A nice lady to have known.

The service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Nice weather

I hope everyone enjoyed the beautiful weather we had this past Saturday, with temperatures soaring as high as 80 degrees. A perfect weekend for hikers and the tourists. I came in to work Saturday morning and tourists were enjoying their walk around town. One couple was sitting on the wall by our office reading a newspaper and drinking coffee. I stopped to chat and told them that since they were sitting that close to the Rappahannock News, I hoped that the paper they were reading was ours. It was indeed! They said they like our little town and enjoyed reading our newspaper every time they passed through. Spring is well on the way, have a wonderful weekend!