Clark Hollow Ramblings: Some never learn

I suppose I should be a bit more skeptical. But, it says right there on the package the lettuce seed comes in, “can be planted as early in the spring as the ground can be worked.” The package of radish seed says the same thing. I guess you know what happened when we had that full week of almost 70 degree temperatures in February, right? I dragged out the little tiller and checked the oil and put some fresh gas in it and went to work.

Last fall I had ground up all the bean vines, and sweet potato vines and corn stalks and all the other natural debris in the garden, and spread it back onto the raised beds. My intent when I got the little tiller out was just to work that stuff in a bit and see what the ground looked like. Well, the ground looked like it was ready to grow anything I wanted to put in it. And, the weather was so nice.

For my birthday my bride had given me a package of lettuce seed and a package of beet seed. I thought it was too early for the beets, so I planted the lettuce and some leftover radish seed I had from last year. And that looked so nice, I found some leftover Wando peas from last year, and I filled out the rest of that first raised bed with peas.

In the next six warm days, the lettuce came up and in a couple more days the radishes stuck their head through the soil. At this point, I’m feeling pretty good, so I stop by the co-op to see what they might have in early. Just about every time I stop in there in late February or early March and buy some bedding plants, Gwen tells me, “Now, Richard, you know you can’t put that in the ground yet.” And I just smile and tell her she is right, because she usually is.

I bought six broccoli plants and six lettuce plants of some kind of leaf lettuce. I went home and planted them. All this happened a couple of weeks ago. Last night it was 20 degrees at our house, and there is snow in the forecast.

It was too much for the broccoli; it looks terrible. I don’t think it is going to make it. The lettuce plants don’t look much better. And the tiny green dots that were the lettuce I had planted from seed seem to have turned themselves around and gone back underground. What’s a fellow to do?

I think I will ask the Board of Supervisors to send a note to Burpee and the other seed purveyors and tell them to change the inscription on their packaging. That is as soon as they get finished with developing their accidental credit card usage form. Does anybody really know what “accidental credit card usage” is, anyway?

Well, maybe I won’t do that. Some critic is liable to accuse me of just piling on. I would probably be better off just to listen to Gwen’s advice and adhere to it. That, and pray for an early spring. Stay warm, my friends. We can’t have that much longer to wait, he said optimistically.

On a final note, sincere thanks to all those who joined us for the recent Relay for Life breakfast. Despite the cold temperatures, we had a nice warm crowd, some good fellowship and some great food. Thanks, especially, to all our good volunteers who helped set up, clean, cook and take care of all the details. You are the best, and we love you.