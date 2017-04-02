‘The Clyde Brothers’ bring it home

Courtesy of Squint Pictures

If you live in Rappahannock County you might know their dad and stepmom, Bob and Marianne Clyde of Rudasill Mill Road.

If you watch television you’ve likely seen their commercials — Doritos, Verizon, Pampers, Dole, Nissan, GMC and Audi, among others.

And now you can see their new much-discussed movie, “If I Could Tell You”, which on the heels of winning Best TV Category at the HollyShorts Film Festival in Hollywood will screen on Saturday, April 8, at 2 p.m. during the three-day (April 7-9) Film Festival at Little Washington.

Referring to the highly talented brotherly partnership of Rob and Ben Clyde, who fueled by their addiction to film and television left their native Virginia (Rob went to George Mason University, while the younger Ben attended James Madison University) for Los Angeles where they have made quite the name — “The Clyde Brothers” — for themselves.

Courtesy of Squint Pictures

They are, among other professional milestones, founders of Squint Pictures, an independent creative production company serving the advertising and entertainment markets. As executive producers, they have developed Squint into an award-winning team of directors and producers that are capitalizing on what’s described as a “new hunger for branded entertainment.”

“I’m excited for the weekend,” Rob says by phone from Los Angeles, “and getting to know all these [Rappahannock County] people my dad talks about all the time. And it’s a good excuse to finally eat at the Inn [at Little Washington]. I’ve never eaten at the Inn. Maybe this is my opportunity — if my dad’s up for it!”

While he jokes about his father, Rob is quite pleased about participating in this third annual Film Festival at Little Washington, not only because the award-winning movie he and his brother wrote and directed will be shown in his parents’ backyard, but also for the first time the RAAC-sponsored festival includes a block of films presented by his alma-mater George Mason University’s film department.

“I can’t wait to meet these students and see what they’re doing,” Rob says — and, of course, pass along some personal tips on breaking into the film and commercial industry.

Without revealing too much of their new movie “If I Could Tell You,” Rob explains that the storyline centers around his and his wife’s own fertility treatment experience — except toss in the controversial black market fertility option. Indeed, Rob’s actress wife Avery Clyde plays the lead in the film, assuming the role of Abby Taylor, who believes in her soul that she was meant to be a mother.

Abby and her husband try all the mainstream fertility treatments, which only leave them broke and without options. So, without her husband’s knowledge, after Abby attends a transformational seminar on treatment options she meets up an anonymous sperm donor who she discovered online. We won’t tell you what happens next.

“It’s pretty provocative and deals with a topic not a lot of people know about,” Rob points out, adding that talks are currently underway to develop a television show of sorts surrounding the film.

Courtesy of Squint Pictures

Not only can Rob and Avery speak of the often “painful process” of fertility treatment, but one of the film’s other stars — Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys fame — has also been through the fertility process with his wife.

Besides Clyde and Richardson, the cast also includes among others Sharon Lawrence, award-winning actress of NYPD Blue; Jim O’Heir of the television sitcom Parks and Recreation; and Lucy DeVito, daughter of Danny DeVito, who is best known for Leaves of Grass.