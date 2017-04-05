New superintendent of RSW Regional Jail

The majority of Rappahannock County residents will never get to meet Russell W. “Russ” Gilkison, and that’s not a bad thing. Nevertheless, congratulations are in order.

The RSW Regional Jail Authority Board voted last Friday to appoint Gilkison as superintendent of the regional jail, which holds Rappahannock County prisoners and others in the region who wind up on the wrong side of the law.

Courtesy photo

Gilkison, 43, who is the current deputy superintendent of the facility, will be paid a starting annual salary of $90,749. He will officially assume the position on March 27.

Superintendent Gilkison was born and raised in Grant County, Indiana before enlisting in the United States Army, where he served in the 3rd United States Infantry Regiment, Presidential Honor Guard — “The Old Guard” — at Fort Myer in Arlington.

In 1997, Gilkison began his law enforcement career with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, working his way through the ranks to become assistant division commander of the Corrections Court Services Division. In December 2013, he was hired as the deputy for the RSW Regional Jail. Gilkison has been a resident of Clarke County since 2000 where he lives with his wife and two children.

Doug Stanley, Warren County Administrator and RSW Regional Jail Authority Chairman, stated: “The authority is pleased to appoint Russ as jail superintendent. He has been with the authority since we started hiring for the facility and was intimately involved in the startup of the facility.

“He came to the RSW with 16-plus years of progressively responsible experience with Loudoun County and has capably served as deputy superintendent over the past 4-plus years, including a three month stint as acting superintendent. Russ has the respect and support of the RSW staff as well as that of the authority board and has earned the opportunity to lead this facility.”

At the meeting, authority board members also thanked outgoing Superintendent Bill Wilson for his leadership over the past two and a half years. Wilson is leaving the RSW to take a position in the Richmond area closer to his family.

“On behalf of the authority board, I want to express our sincere thanks to Bill for his efforts in stabilizing the organization and helping us work through the startup, reimbursement from the Department of Corrections for their 50 percent of eligible construction costs, and certification of the jail,” Stanley said.

“Bill’s previous experience with the Department of Corrections and proved invaluable. He brought a wealth of knowledge about regional jail operations to the RSW. We wish him and his family the best in this next chapter of his life.”