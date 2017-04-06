Courthouse Row for April 6

Building permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
Mimy Indra and David Kane, Flint Hill, add 100 amp subpanel, $800.00
Ridge 35 LLC, Washington, interior renovations, window, door, roof replacement and add deck, $300,000
Jim Halpern, Sperryville, pool house, $150,000
Lora Goff, Amissville, dwelling, $520,000
Marriages Licenses
Kaitlin Marie Ghelfi, 29 and Sean Ryan Sinclair, 28, both from Washington.
Carolyn Lee Birckhead, 43, and Gary Lee Settle, 35, both from Amissville.
Sonya Seone Runquist, 42, from Earlyville, Va., and Janet Maureen Rensink, 52 from Boston.