Fire and rescue calls for April 6

Tuesday, March 28
7:49 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
9:42 p.m. — Gore Road, Castleton, public service, company 5
Wednesday, March 29
3:38 p.m. — Pond Lane, Amissville, public service, company 3
Thursday, March 30
1:58 a.m. — Water Street, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
3:54 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
4:15 p.m. — Pond Lane, Amissville, injury, company 3
10:18 p.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, injury, company 3
Friday, March 31
7:58 a.m — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
5:30 p.m. — Castleton Ford Road, Castleton, general illness, companies 3 and 5
7:08 p.m. — Castleton Ford Road, Castleton, unconscious person, companies 3 and 5
11:56 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, unresponsive person, companies 1, 5 and 7
Saturday, April1
2:54 a.m — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
5:23 a.m — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
3:26 p.m. — Slate Mills Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 2, 5 and 7
3:48 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Sunday, April 2
12:12 a.m. — Hinsons Ford Road, Amissville, general illness, company 3
12:40 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
2:08 p.m. — Southard Lane, Castleton, brush fire, companies 1, 2, 3 and 5
4:08 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Monday, April 3
4:00 a.m. — Schoolhouse Road, Washington, difficulty breathing, companies 3, 4 and 7
11:53 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
2:17 p.m. — Antique Lane, Sperryville, injury, companies 1 and 7
4:30 p.m. — Warren county, mutual aid, company 9
Tuesday, April 4
2:16 a.m. — Mount Salem Avenue, Washington, severe bleeding, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.