Veggies on horizon April 6, 2017 · by Staff/Contributed · 0 Photo by John McCaslin It’s beginning to look a lot like spring at Sperryville’s Waterpenny Farm, where May harvests will likely include kale, lettuce, arugula, fennel, snow peas, salad turnips, as well as fresh herbs like parsley, dill, oregano, sage, thyme and mint. Staff/Contributed The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Historical figures descend on Rappahannock Union of bankers and community Big interest in broadband Coffee and conversation