Veggies on horizon

Photo by John McCaslin

It’s beginning to look a lot like spring at Sperryville’s Waterpenny Farm, where May harvests will likely include kale, lettuce, arugula, fennel, snow peas, salad turnips, as well as fresh herbs like parsley, dill, oregano, sage, thyme and mint.

