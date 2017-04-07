Your Next Best Friend: Daisy

Hey, y’all. My name is Daisy and I am one of the true American breeds of dogs, the black and tan coonhound. Did you know that George Washington owned four black and tans named Drunkard, Taster, Tipsy and Tipler – detect a theme there?! B&Ts make great pets and I am a prime example. I like to hang out – hopefully at a new home, yours maybe? I am a calming influence on other dogs and like kids as long as they don’t pile on. I’m 5 to 7 years old and have ears to die for.

Over a recent three week period, three of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Road, Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit www.rawldogs.org.