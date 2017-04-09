‘Sunday morning on the Thornton River’ April 9, 2017 · by Staff/Contributed · 0 Photo by Ray Boc Renowned Sperryville photographer Ray Boc delights in capturing the color and life of Rappahannock County, including this past weekend along the Thornton River near Copper Fox Antiques. The title above is his. Staff/Contributed The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Shrinking Blue Ridge High crash area Living history You know who you are