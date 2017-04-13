Fire and rescue calls for April 13

Tuesday, April 4
6:59 p.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, general illness, company 3
8:47 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Wednesday, April 5
5:48 a.m — Lee Highway, Washington, fire alarm, company 1
9:01 a.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, difficulty breathing, companies 4 and 9
9:51 a.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, general illness, companies 3 and 5
12:09 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
2:44 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, companies 1 and 5
4:55 p.m. — Viewtown, Amissville, injury, companies 3, 4 and 5
5:29 p.m. — Jones Lane, Washington, injury, companies 1, 4 and 7
Thursday, April 6
12:40 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, wires down, companies 5 and 7
6:58 p.m. — Main Street, Washington, difficulty breathing, company 1
9:06 p.m. — Bear Wallow Road, Huntly, wires down, companies 1. 4 and 9
Friday, April 7
12:05 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
1:17 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 4 and 9
1:36 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
5:20 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
7:49 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, unconscious person, companies 5 and 7
Saturday, April 8
6:35 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, company 3
Sunday, April 9
11:09 a.m. — Farm Lane, Sperryville, stroke, companies 1 and 7
Monday, April 10
9:00 a.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 9
5:32 p.m. — Woodward Road, Sperryville, severe bleeding, companies 1 and 7
8:48 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Tuesday, April 11
5:05 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.