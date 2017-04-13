Fire and rescue calls for April 13

Tuesday, April 4

6:59 p.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, general illness, company 3

8:47 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Wednesday, April 5

5:48 a.m — Lee Highway, Washington, fire alarm, company 1

9:01 a.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, difficulty breathing, companies 4 and 9

9:51 a.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, general illness, companies 3 and 5

12:09 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

2:44 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, companies 1 and 5

4:55 p.m. — Viewtown, Amissville, injury, companies 3, 4 and 5

5:29 p.m. — Jones Lane, Washington, injury, companies 1, 4 and 7

Thursday, April 6

12:40 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, wires down, companies 5 and 7

6:58 p.m. — Main Street, Washington, difficulty breathing, company 1

9:06 p.m. — Bear Wallow Road, Huntly, wires down, companies 1. 4 and 9

Friday, April 7

12:05 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

1:17 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 4 and 9

1:36 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7

5:20 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

7:49 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, unconscious person, companies 5 and 7

Saturday, April 8

6:35 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, company 3

Sunday, April 9

11:09 a.m. — Farm Lane, Sperryville, stroke, companies 1 and 7

Monday, April 10

9:00 a.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 9

5:32 p.m. — Woodward Road, Sperryville, severe bleeding, companies 1 and 7

8:48 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Tuesday, April 11

5:05 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

