Meetings and notices for April 13

The Board of Supervisors Budget meeting is today (Thursday, April 13) at the Rappahannock County Library at 9 a.m. Agenda includes: Budget review/discussion/action — this could include all budget lines in the entire county budget; School Board budget and how it relates to county budget; discussion of Board of Supervisor’s agenda, Board of Supervisor’s budget ads, and public hearings as it relates to the county and school budgets and the adoption of those budgets, or future budget meetings needed.

The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority (RCWSA) meets at 5:30 p.m. this evening (Thursday, April 13). The meeting will be held in the Rappahannock County Courthouse on the 2d floor.

Easter closing: Rappahannock News will be closed Friday, April 14, and reopen Monday, April 17.

Virginia Cooperative Extension, Culpeper is looking for persons interested in becoming a Master Food Volunteer (MFV). Anyone interested in cooking, nutrition, food safety or physical activity can apply. Applicants should possess a desire to enhance their skills and knowledge and enjoy working with people. Training starts in April. Cost is $90. Application deadline is April 14. Contact Becky Sheffield at 727-3435 ext. 344 or rebes13@vt.edu for more information.

Virginia Cooperative Extension, Culpeper County is offering a Home Food Preservation Class on April 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 101 S. West Street, Culpeper. Participants will learn how to can fruits and vegetables using a pressure canner and water bath canner along with how to make jams and jellies. Class cost is $25 and registration deadline is April 6. Class size is 10. Call Becky Sheffield at 727-3435 ext. 344 or rebes13@vt.edu to register.

Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association (WBRBA) one day session/quarterly meeting on Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. WBRBA delegates and pastors requested to attend. Those seeking membership welcome to attend. For more information, call 540-661-2013.

Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting at 4:30 p.m., follow with the Public Safety Committee meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Rappahannock County Courthouse. Agenda includes discussing any changes needed with Richie Burke’s departure; Richie Burke’s duties and responsibilities; and discussion with recommendations to the Board of Supervisors.

De’Danann Glassworks, 23 Spyder Mountain Lane, Sperryville, is offering Open Studio Session on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m to noon. Students can come and work on their projects with assistance from glass artist Patricia Brennan. Cost is $25. Call 540-987-8615 for more information or see website: www.dedanann.net

The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market brought to you by Culpeper Renaissance announces the 2017 season. Join us for opening day Saturday, April 29, with the market open every Saturday through November 18 from 7:30 a.m. until noon at the East Davis Street and Commerce Street parking lot in historic downtown Culpeper.

Personal Property Forms have been mailed and are due May 1, 2017. Anyone who didn’t receive a form may contact the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office at 540-675-5370.

Virginia Cooperative Extension offers an eight-week LIFT program March 20 to May 10, meeting 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Washington School (603 Mt. Salem Ave.). LIFT promotes balance and flexibility with the goal of improving functional fitness and independent living for older adults. Cost is $5 for the entire program, cosponsored by Rapp at Home. Class size limited to 15. For more information, contact Becky Sheffield at rebes13@vt.edu or call 540-727-3435, ext. 344. To register, call 540-675-3619.

The Rappahannock Extension office invites each of you to attend a series of in-orchard meetings scheduled from April through May. Meet at the host orchard at 11 a.m. for a tour of the orchard, followed by a discussion of current orchard management recommendations. The meeting will adjourn around 2 p.m. For more information, call 540-675-3616:

— May 10: James Jenkins, Woodville, from Route 231, turn right onto Route 621, go about 2 miles. The orchard is on the left by the packing shed.

The Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, Inc. is currently seeking Contestants: Queen (ages 14-20) , Junior Miss (ages 8-13) , and Little Miss (ages 3-7) for the carnival to be held June 21-24. For tickets and information contact Sandi 540-937-4218. Parade will be Thursday June 22nd. Entries contact J.B. Carter at 540-937-4218.

Women in Worship Ministries, Inc. is pleased to announce that its Third EXCEL Honors Luncheon will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, 11:30 a.m., Fredericksburg EXPO Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA. Nominations are NOW OPEN to nominate women who have distinguished themselves in their field of study or work. Girls and young women ages 15-25 yrs. may be nominated for the “Generation NEXT” Award. Nominations will be open until June 15. Please see our website at www.womeninworshipministries.org/2017 EXCEL Honors for more information on nomination requirements or information on the organization. Tickets for the luncheon are $45/adults, and $25/students (college students included with college I.d.) Tickets will be available for purchase online soon or you may phone 540-661-2013 or 540-786-8736 to place your ticket order or email wiwministries@usa.com. Tickets will be available until Aug. 31, or while space is available.

Commit to Be Fit is a school sponsored, grant funded program that offers weekly exercise classes and wellness workshops for the Rappahannock County community. Through the generosity of the Path foundation, Commit to Be Fit was created to help promote healthier lifestyles for students, staff, and county residents/employees. All classes, workshops, and events are free of charge, open to the public, and held at the Rappahannock County Public Schools. For information on upcoming events, contact Holly Jenkins, Wellness Integration Specialist, at hjenkins@rappahannockschools.us.

Recreation Gym will be offered again this April. Recreation gym is for 4th through 9th graders, 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, and is an opportunity to come out and play basketball, air hockey and a few other games in a fun environment. Volunteers will be on site to supervise, and some basketball skills practice drills will be covered with the kids that want to participate. Pre-registration is required. Parent must call or stop by the Culpeper County Parks & Recreation office to register.

Also available — Strong by Zumba, Tai Chi, Little Tigers Karate, Books n Babies, Pre-school Books n Play, “Book” a trip around the world, Making Marks, Hot Hula, Beginner Fermentation, Endless Pasta, and more! www.CulpeperRecreation.com 540-727-3412

The Salem Ruritan Club will award three $1,500 scholarships this year, one each to graduating seniors at Culpeper County High School, Eastern View High School and Rappahannock County High School. The scholarships are based on a combination of academic achievement, community service and financial need. Students are encouraged to pick up an application from their guidance department and submit the completed application form and narrative by the due date.

The club is also offering a $500 scholarship to a graduating senior, from one of the three high schools, pursuing an education and a career in “Law Enforcement”, preferably attending a local community college.

The Order of Daughters of the King (DOK) of the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East Street, Culpeper, is a spiritual sisterhood of women dedicated to a life of Prayer, Service and Evangelism, making a commitment to Jesus as our Savior, and following Him as Lord of their lives. Please contact us for more information at 540-825-8786. Parking: 120 N. Commerce Street.

Audition for Bel Canto Vocal Ensemble! Bel Canto Vocal Ensemble is an auditioned mixed voice chamber choir that sings a wide variety of repertoire ranging in character from the silly to the sublime. Based in Madison, members of the group are drawn from the surrounding counties. Rehearsals take place on Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. at Piedmont Episcopal Church, 214 Church St., Madison. To learn more about Bel Canto, visit: belcantovocalensem.wix.com/belcanto.

Rapp Nature Camp is now accepting applicants for its 32nd summer session, to be held Monday – Friday, June 5 to June 16, 2017. This is a two-week educational program, open to boys and girls 8 to 12 years old. The camp’s home base is on the Hazel River, two miles west of Route 231. Campers will explore the forests, meadows, rivers and ponds of the Singing Creek property and surrounding areas, including the Shenandoah National Park which is within walking distance. Our theme for study this year will be “GARDENS.” We will study and observe and work in the many gardens of Singing Creek: Butterfly Garden, Veggie Garden, Orchard, Ginseng Patch, Puckwudgie Garden and Secret Garden. We will all take part in nurturing a tiny part of the wondrous garden that is our Planet Earth. For info and camper application forms, visit rappnaturecamp.com, or contact camp director Lyt Wood at 987-9530.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join our volunteer teams in Culpeper, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Basic requirements: you must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience. You must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Unfortunately, no compensation is available. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825- 3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

Spring is coming and Piedmont Softball Association in Amissville is registering players now. Any girl from Rappahannock and surrounding counties born anytime from 1998 through 2011 is welcome to join us. Teams will be available in all age groups for which there is enough interest. Registration fee is $55 or less, and covers the entire year (spring, summer, fall). Player and equipment scholarships are always available. You may go to piedmontsoftball.net, print out the registration form (three pages) and mail it in. For more information, go to Piedmont Softball Association, Amissville, on Facebook or email piedmontsoftball2002@gmail.com, amissville.softball@gmail.com.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offer three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m, Childcare from 9 a.m. to Noon, Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at Noon. For more information call 540-825-8786. Parking: 120 N. Commerce Street.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please feel free to contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

Father Tuck Grinnell and John Kiser host a series of discussions titled “The Monks of Tibhirine: The Art of Living Together” 5 p.m. Thursdays in the meeting room of St. Peter Catholic Church. The ongoing one-hour discussions each cover a chapter of Kiser’s 2003 book, “The Monks of Tibhirine: Faith, Love and Terror in Algeria.” Anyone interested in the art of living harmoniously in community can learn something from the monks (themonksoftibhirine.net). Anyone interested in understanding better what is happening in the Muslim-Arab world today can learn something from the complex history of Algeria, its descent into Hell during the 1990s, and its recovery — without Western help. For more, contact Father Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Revelation Youth Group is a group of middle and high school students who enjoy a modern way of prayer and study and meet the second Sunday of every month at noon for light lunch and discussion, followed by a community project or social activity, at 115 N. East St., Culpeper. For more information, email revelationyouthgroup@hotmail.com.

Fauquier Habitat for Humanity holds a community meeting 5 p.m. every Thursday at Willis Chapel United Methodist Church, 1804 Zachary Taylor Hwy., Huntly, to discuss the Habitat Home being built at 2650 Zachary Taylor Hwy.. The meetings are open to all; attend for construction updates, volunteer opportunities and more. Call 540-341-4952 for more information.

Beulah Baptist Church free conference call Bible Study is every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dial in (302-202-1118, access code 862090) with renowned teacher Dr. Kenneth Pitts to study the Bible from Genesis to Revelation. Dr. Pitts is the pastor of Beulah Baptist Church, Rixeyville. For more information, call 540-937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com

Cub Scout Pack 316, meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Sit-n-Knit at the Knit Wit Yarn Shop, 45 Main Street, Sperryville (next to the post office) is every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. (until 8ish). All are welcome, from beginners to the most skilled and experienced knitters. Bring your current project or let us help you find a new one. Call the shop at 540-987-8251 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets 10 a.m. to Noon on the first and third Thursday of each month at Reynolds Baptist Church in Sperryville. For more information, contact Danny Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

Photography Meet-Up Group “Documenting Your Experience” meets once a month, every fourth Saturday, at 3 p.m. at the Loft Studio & Gallery, 107B East Davis St., Culpeper. Email bugnote@aol.com or phone 540-717-0647 ahead of time to let us know you are planning to participate.

The Brotherhood of St. Andrew offers men and boys the discipline of prayer, study and service; to follow Christ and bring others into his kingdom. Newcomers welcome at breakfast 7 a.m. every Tuesday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper. For more information, call 540-825-8786.