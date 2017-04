Photo by John McCaslin

For 31 years Kim Whitley, senior instructor of rock climbing at the College of William & Mary, has safely guided his rappelling classes over the cliffs of Stony Man Mountain. “I’ve been climbing all over America and Europe and this is one of my favorite places. There is no finer view — Virginia at its finest,” says Whitley, who has brought “close to 2,000 students” to Shenandoah National Park.