Wild Ideas: Storms bring drama to spring skies   

I admit it — I’m a cloud lover, a believer in “fighting the banality of ‘blue-sky thinking,’” as the Cloud Appreciation Society puts it.

While sunny days and bright-blue skies are lovely, there’s nothing like the drama of a few cumulonimbus clouds butting heads during a thunderstorm, a dark, thick shelf cloud ominously heading our way, or mammatus clouds filling the skies with their fluffy teats. This time of year, the mostly high, thin, wispy clouds of winter are replaced with these more-dynamic ones.

Where I live, on a forested mountain, I don’t see much of the sky, so I often grab my camera and head to Skyline Drive when I see stormy weather approaching, as I did on Mar. 28. From the drive, I watched whole storms working their way through. Although I didn’t see any lightning, the mid-afternoon sky, as clouds cleared out, was a deep blue, with enough drama to warrant a few shots from the overlooks on the west side as I headed to Big Meadows Wayside. My second goal of the day was to have my first taste of blackberry ice cream there since the park’s eating facilities closed last fall.

As I got out of the car at the Wayside, a mass of dark clouds hung over the meadows, slowly moving off to the east and trailing the sound of thunder behind it. On the way back home, I checked out the overlooks on the east side, seeing rain and mist that turned the view east monochromatic and, further north, a mass of clouds with a few gaps, allowing golden late-afternoon light to poke through.

I wasn’t the only admirer of dramatic skies who has been taking photos of the stormy skies. A few days after my trip to the park, Flint Hill resident Viva Vierling woke up to gorgeous dawn light, made more dramatic by the dark clouds above it. The light, shining under and off of the clouds, spread an array of hues, from gold to pink, across the hills. Vi captured the light-and-cloud show and was nice enough to share them here.

© 2017 Pam Owen