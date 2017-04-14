Alice in Promland

Courtesy photo

Student Deanna Abdullah sparkles on the dance floor of the Rappahannock County High School Junior-Senior Prom held this past Saturday. The theme was Alice in Wonderland and students were treated to a whimsically decorated gym that would have made even the Cheshire Cat smile. Principal Michael Tupper is pleased to report that students had a wonderful evening and all got home safe and sound. Prom Committee co-chairs Natasha White and Tanya Cox along with After-Prom chair Joy Richardson thank the many individuals and businesses who supported this special evening.