Photo by John McCaslin

Peggy Ralph, circuit court clerk for Rappahannock County, says this old civil defense sign was rediscovered in a basement of Courthouse Row. She’s hoping to have the sign displayed publicly, perhaps at the visitor’s center. The Office of Civilian Defense (OCD) was established in 1941 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the event of a military attack on the United States. The subsequent OCD (Office of Civil Defense) was an agency of the Defense Department until 1964.