Honoring our firefighters

Courtesy photo

The Rappahannock County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association held its annual awards banquet on Saturday evening at the Chester Gap fire station. Members of the county’s seven volunteer fire and rescue companies were in attendance.

The 2016 awards for excellence were presented by association president Jack Atkins and secretary Art Candenquist to “Firefighter of the Year” Bobby Smoot, of Washington Vol. Fire & Rescue; “EMS Provider of the Year” Angelica Vittitow, of Chester Gap Vol. Fire & Rescue; “Outstanding Supporting Member of the Year” to Sandra Carter, of Amissville Vol. Fire & Rescue; “Outstanding Community Support for 2016” to Kelly Settle, nominated by Sperryville Vol. Fire Department; and “Outstanding Contributor to the Fire & Rescue Association” Harold Beebout, of Sperryville Vol. Rescue Squad.

A special presentation was also made by Candenquist to each of the fire and rescue companies in the county: stuffed plush CareBears, donated by Washington Lodge No. 78, Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

CareBears are distributed to the companies to be given to toddlers who are involved in traumatic situations, such as a motor vehicle collision or a fire during which the child may be separated from a favorite toy or stuffed animal. CareBears are carried on emergency vehicles and given to the children as needed.

The dinner was provided by Hammerdown Catering & Competition of Middleburg.