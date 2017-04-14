Rt. 655 bridge to close for rehab

The Virginia Department of Transportation will close the Route 655 (Short Road) bridge over Beaverdam Creek in Rappahannock County for approximately four weeks for rehabilitation.

The bridge, located 0.1 mile from Route 522 (Sperryville Pike), will be closed beginning April 17. Weather permitting, the road is expected to reopen to traffic May 12. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the closure.

The existing Beaverdam Creek bridge was built in 1920 and has a posted weight restriction of 17 tons. Once construction is complete, the concrete-deck bridge will be rated for all legal loads.

The bridge carries approximately 60 vehicles daily, according to a 2015 traffic count.

Message boards are in place to notify the public of the closure.

For more information about VDOT’s bridge and bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.