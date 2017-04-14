Washington column for April 13

Photo by Jan Clutterbuck

A special lady in many ways

There are special people who come in and touch our lives, like precious jewels among life’s treasures. They shine on us and leave a lasting impression, a unique mark on our heart, a gift without measure.

One of those special people is Sharon Pyne, our longtime and much-beloved friend who started out as a long term care Medicaid worker and then an Adult Service Worker for Rappahannock Social Services. She has touched so many people’s lives over the years. She is retiring on Monday, May, 1. This will be a huge loss to the whole community.

Crystal Hale, director of the Rappahannock County Department of Social Services, said: Sharon has been employed by Rappahannock County Department of Social Services for over 21 years and has served as a Social Worker/Adult Services Worker for the past 16 years. She has dedicated her entire career to helping others in need and Rappahannock County has been extremely fortunate to have her devoted service for the past 21 years. Sharon has been a strong advocate and relentless champion for the aging population of Rappahannock County and most importantly has been a ray of hope for individuals who are in need. She has served on numerous boards and committees in various capacities so as to ensure that an array of public and private services were utilized at their utmost potential while serving the citizens of this county.

Sharon will continue serving others during her retirement although they may be of a different nature as she strikes out to assist the efforts of those helping to protect precious wildlife.

I have known Sharon for years and years; her daughter, Lea and my son, Jonathan rode the same school bus years back. Seems like it was only yesterday, but really it was years back.

Sharon and her husband Michael used to drive through the county to visit their English Mastiff dog breeder in Madison County, and thought Rappahannock County would be a good place to raise a child. Lea is now married with a 3 year old of her own: she finished college, has her Master’s degree, and a good job.

We would see each other at the Washington Post Office and would take time out and chat and catch up on the news. I have to say that Sharon came into my life as a genuine friend. She will be missed by so many people, especially me. Sharon I will not forget you!

Said Sharon: “So have enjoyed our sojourn here, but are thinking of relocating to Florida.”

The Benevolent Fund, Social Services and others will host a celebration of Sharon’s contribution to the community on Wednesday, April 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Everyone is welcome. Please stop by and wish Sharon the very best and offer many thanks for her wonderful service to our community.

Easter is upon us

The Easter holiday is upon us. The Amissville United Methodist Church has already placed their well-known silhouettes along U.S. 211 in Amissville to illustrate the events leading up to to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. I enjoy seeing them along the roadside every year.

An Easter gathering is something that almost every family looks forward to. It is a time when the family and friends gather and have a great time enjoying the traditional dinner and each other’s’ company. This is a special time for everyone who takes part in this wonderful holiday.

Photo by Joanie Ballard

Moms, perhaps you need a beautiful spring tablecloth to display your Easter dinner? R. H. Ballard is having a big spring sale in the shop and online this month. They’re offering their popular French coated tablecloths for this month with 30 percent off. What a great bargain! There are a variety of tablecloth designs available that are perfect for the Easter celebrations and also for the outdoor entertaining.These cloths wipe-clean, require no ironing, and are very kid-friendly. Well suited for both kitchens and dining rooms, too. Both modern and traditional designs. Just keep in mind they are not recommended for coloring your Easter eggs.

Here comes Peter Cottontail, hoppin’ down the bunny trail, hippity hoppin’ Easter’s on its way. Bringin’ every girl and boy, baskets full of Easter joy, things to make your Easter bright and gay.

Children with their colorful Easter baskets, how’s this for a special Easter egg hunt? Saturday, April 15, at the Washington firehouse, it’s the annual “All You Can Eat Breakfast with the Easter Bunny” from 7 a.m to 11 a.m. at their station, with the Easter Egg Hunt to follow. Adults/kids 11 and older $8; kids 10 and under are FREE. The Easter Egg Hunt is open to all children 12 and under and will follow the breakfast with each child receiving a fire hat with candy. Don’t forget your baskets and your cameras. For more information, call 540-675-3615 and speak with one of the volunteers.

Easter Sunrise services

Several churches in Rappahannock County will hold sunrise services on Easter Sunday this weekend.

Trinity Episcopal Church’s sunrise service is at 6:15 a.m. on the Weitz’s Greenwood Farm, original homeplace of Gid Brown. From route 211, go 1.4 miles on Gid Brown Hollow, turn left onto Greenwood Lane, park on right field. Watch the sun rise during the service of hymns, readings, prayers, and Eucharist. Coffee and Hot Cross Buns afterwards in the barn at 43 Greenwood Lane. Feel free to bring a lawn chairs. Call Trinity 540-675-3716 for more information.

Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway, will have their Sunrise service at 6:30 a.m on the grounds of the church, followed by Easter breakfast, served by Amissville United Methodist men in the Fellowship Hall of the church. Sunday School will be at 9 a.m. and the worship service at 10 a.m. For more information, call 540-937-4978.

Flint Hill United Methodist Church located at 651 Zachary Taylor Hwy. will have Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. with breakfast to follow at Flint Hill Fire Hall. There will be no 8:45am service at Flint Hill. Everyone is welcome.

Shiloh Baptist Church holds its Easter sunrise service at 6 a.m. at the church (15 Red Oak Mt. Rd., Woodville) with Rev. Herbert Johnson. A breakfast follows the service. No 11 a.m service. All are welcome. For more information, call 540-987-8402.

Happy Easter to everyone.

CCLC/Swap/sell/giveaway

Have you ever wondered what to do with all the baby and kid stuff you’ve collected over the years? Well on Saturday April 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Child Care and Learning Center will host a two-hour swap meet. After you do your spring cleaning at home, FLING yourself and your gently used items this way for a yard sale-like event. Please sign up for a table for your items to swap, sell or give away. Must call 540-675-3237 to make a reservation for your table.

Congratulations

Congratulations go out to Chelsea Smoot on the birth of a beautiful baby girl, Kailey Ann Rizzardi. Kailey was born on Saturday, April 8, at Warren Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds and 12 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

Have a wonderful week