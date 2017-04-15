I just finished a quick run-through of the April 6th issue of the Rappahannock News, and I was impressed (once again). From the careful detailing the inconvenient but important truth about the state of our county’s historic office buildings and the smart, informative comment letters from Mary-Sherman Willis and Linda Croxson, to the memoriam piece on Dorothy Carter Butler and the science blip about our aging Blue Ridge — and more — it was all worth the read, and, as a result, I’m a better informed citizen.

Thank you for your admirable work on behalf of the residents of Rappahannock.

Madlyn Bynum

Sperryville