Sheriff: Threat reported to Rappahannock County High School

Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton released this statement shortly after 5:30 p.m. after inquiries from the Rappahannock News:

“The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a reported threat to the Rappahannock County High School. One juvenile suspect has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm on the property of the High School. The juvenile suspect remains incarcerated in a juvenile detention center at this time.”

“Although, there is no heightened security threat,” the release continued, “the Rappahannock County Public Schools have coordinated efforts with the Sheriff’s Office to take additional security measures. The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with the schools to ensure all students and staff remain safe.”

In a letter sent home with students today, Acting Superintendent Gary R. Blair said last week “we received information regarding a perceived threat at our high school. The Sheriff’s department conducted a decisive and detailed investigation.

“The administration, in conjunction with the sheriff’s department, have removed this threat,” Blair wrote. “Prior to the return of students, the sheriff’s department and the administration have conducted security assessments and the high school has revised and increased its security checks and procedures.

“There is no heightened security threat and we wish to reassure you that the safety of our students, employees and patrons remain our primary focus.”

Blair said the increased security measures will remain in effect for the foreseeable future and assured parents that the school system will keep them informed of any developments.

“As a precaution,” Blair added, “we have also completed security checks at our elementary school.”

Elementary school testing that was to have been held this week was also rescheduled for next week.

This is a developing story. Follow rappnews.com and Thursday’s Rappahannock News in print for more details.