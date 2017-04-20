Countdown to Garden Tour

Photo by John McCaslin

Nine spring days and counting until Rappahannock County, and in particular the town of Washington, play host to Historic Garden Week in Virginia — “America’s Largest Open House.”

Photo by John McCaslin

On Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., hundreds of visitors from all over the Old Dominion and points beyond will visit the county seat and in the words of Mayor John Fox Sullivan (seen here sprucing up the town with Laura Dodd) “experience what an extraordinary, lovely, hidden gem we have.” Five homes in and around the town have been chosen for the tour, including Audrey and Al Regnery’s “Greenfield Inn,” where these spectacular flowers are sure to delight garden tour goers.